Even non-sports fans know the names Mike Trout and Tiger Woods.

Trout, regarded as one of the best baseball players to ever play the game, grew up in Vineland, New Jersey.

Woods, PGA Player of the Year a record 11 times and behind only Jack Nicklaus in number of major golf championships won, elevated the very game and introduced a new generation to the sport.

As you may have heard, the two came together in designing and planning a world-class golf course in Trout’s hometown of Vineland. The course will be suited for championship play, and they’ve been already working on this multi-phase project for some time.

The site of Trout National golf course, Vineland, NJ (Photo Credit: TGR Design Golf) The site of Trout National golf course, Vineland, NJ (Photo Credit: TGR Design Golf) loading...

Now, it looks like the final i’s have been dotted and t’s have been crossed. The Vineland Planning Board granted final approval to a nine-phase development plan on February 29. Looks like Leap Day was a hole-in-one for the duo.

No one is more excited than Vineland Mayor Anthony Fannucci. He told nj.com that the "secondary effect of this on Vineland businesses could bring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the city and beyond for a single event."

Mick De Paola via Unsplash Mick De Paola via Unsplash loading...

Indeed, a recent study by National Golf Foundation confirms the enormous economic impact golf courses bring to local economies. In a statement, the development team said:

It is exciting to not only receive approval but to see the board’s enthusiasm for the vision and impact that this one-of-a-kind golf experience will bring to the community we call home.

Trout National - The Reserve will be off Route 55 and will include private lodges, a performance training center, a larger than 35,000 square-foot clubhouse and other amenities.

It is now expected to be open for non-member play next year.

Courtney Cook via Unsplash Courtney Cook via Unsplash loading...

