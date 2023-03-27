Mike Trout reveals he’s building a golf course in South Jersey!
Well, that wasn't much of a tease Mike Trout!
Just one day after teasing "something" happening here in South Jersey, via social media, Mike Trout revealed that the something is a new golf course - Trout National! - the Reserve!
This sounds great!
Here's more about the plans from Trout and the course's management company:
"The centerpiece of Trout National - The Reserve is an 18-hole golf course designed by Tiger Woods and his golf course architecture firm, TGR Design. Tiger and his team will also design a cutting-edge practice range and short-game area. Other club highlights include a trendsetting clubhouse, five-star lodging, innovative amenities, a wedding chapel, and more."
Trout is, of course, the best baseball player on the planet. He's a graduate of Millville High School and plays for the Los Angeles Angels. He's been known, though, to hit a few golf balls:
We can't wait for Trout National - The Reserve!