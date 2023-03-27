Mike Trout reveals he’s building a golf course in South Jersey!

Well, that wasn't much of a tease Mike Trout!

Just one day after teasing "something" happening here in South Jersey, via social media, Mike Trout revealed that the something is a new golf course - Trout National! - the Reserve!

This sounds great!

Here's more about the plans from Trout and the course's management company:

"The centerpiece of Trout National - The Reserve is an 18-hole golf course designed by Tiger Woods and his golf course architecture firm, TGR Design. Tiger and his team will also design a cutting-edge practice range and short-game area. Other club highlights include a trendsetting clubhouse, five-star lodging, innovative amenities, a wedding chapel, and more."

Trout is, of course, the best baseball player on the planet. He's a graduate of Millville High School and plays for the Los Angeles Angels. He's been known, though, to hit a few golf balls:

We can't wait for Trout National - The Reserve!

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.