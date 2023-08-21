Bedminster event raises $150K for American Cancer Society

Every year the great folks at the Weichert family of companies raise money for the American Cancer Society.

For the past 23 years, the team at Weichert has gathered at Fiddler's Elbow Country Club in Bedminster to raise money on behalf of breast Cancer victims and survivors.

This year set a single event record with attendees contributing a total of $150,000. That puts the total over the years of well over two million raised for the cause.

$150k donation to The American Cancer Society, raised by the Weichert family (Photo via Bill Spadea) $150k donation to The American Cancer Society, raised by the Weichert family (Photo via Bill Spadea) loading...

For me it's a great event that helps people and allows me to reconnect with my former colleagues.

I was a VP at Weichert for about 13 years before moving on into TV and radio. Great to see the many staffers who continue to provide the excellent service to so many New Jerseyans and home buyers and sellers around the nation.

Bill Spadea and Laura Metro (Photo via Bill Spadea) Bill Spadea and Laura Metro (Photo via Bill Spadea) loading...

Appreciate the tireless work from Laura Metro, who coined the phrase "Two Working Days Till Monday" which I still say today when leaving the studio on Friday's.

I talked to Laura last Friday on the show:

Congratulations to Joe McDonald who hosts the event and all the great folks at one of NJ's premier companies.

You can still help the cause by clicking here and hopefully we'll see you in August 2024 for the 24th annual event!

