Exciting simulated golf franchise is launching in NJ

Confession up front. I suck at golf.

I’m not a golfer. But even I am intrigued by a place launching soon in New Jersey. So if I’d like to give this a shot, any golfer would love to get hooked on this place.

It’s a simulated golf center called TruGolf Links. According to nj.com, the company is a golf simulation software and hardware business called TruGolf Holdings.

New Jersey guy Nicholas Reimondo signed a deal with them and he’s bringing the first locations to Central and North Jersey.

“I anticipate it will feel a lot like a golf club,” Reimondo said. “When I go to my golf club, it’s my place to relax, and I think that’s what TruGolf will do. There will be golf and then all the other fun stuff with it.”

Fun indeed. These places will have at least five simulator bays, a dining area, a bar, a pro shop, a club cleaning station. The flagship location that would land somewhere in New Jersey will boast 5,000 square feet. Others will have about 3,800.

Also, check this out. These aren’t your grandfather’s golf simulators. These will feature immersive technology using E6 Connect, lifelike, high-quality features and a system that will allow you to see your shot from different angles and improve your swing. Maybe this is exactly what I need to not suck at golf!

Where will the first one be in New Jersey? Reimondo is in the process of location scouting.

“We don’t want to rush and just open any location,” he said. “We want to find the right location....When we see it, we’ll know it.”

But he says it will be in New Jersey, and from there once the flagship is established he wants to have other entrepreneurs brought in opening other franchises.

When more word on just when and where TruGolf opens, we’ll have it for you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

