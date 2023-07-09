These 5 crops are most valuable to New Jersey

From farmers to farm stands it's no secret we have some of the best and most fresh crops here in the Garden State.

It makes sense because our state nickname would describe us as just that. But what crops are we most famous for?

Here's a hint, the one you're absolutely thinking of isn't even on this list that was compiled by Stacker.

Here's how they came up with these rankings.

"Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production."

So what are the top five most valuable crops in NJ? Below they'll be listed.

#5 Peaches

Photo by Katia Scarpignato on Unsplash Photo by Katia Scarpignato on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey has a rich history of peach farming and you can find peach farms in the southern part of New Jersey. I wrote about a great one not far from me here.

#4 Peppers

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

This one might come as a shock to you. Did you know that New Jersey has the largest chile pepper farm in the world? I certainly didn't but they're located in Hunterdon County. Nj.com wrote a story about it that you can read here.

#3 Soybeans

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

This one sounds about right to me. There seem to be soybean fields everywhere around where I live. If you aren't sure what crop is growing in a field you see, chances are it's soybean.

#2 Corn

Canva Canva loading...

We're known for this famous summer staple. Corn on the cob feels like a part of everyone's lives this time of year.

#1 Blueberries

joanna kosinska, unsplash.com joanna kosinska, unsplash.com loading...

South Jersey is home to the Blueberry. Specifically Hammonton. You can pick your own blueberries today, at this blueberry picking event!

