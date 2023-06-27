Find your thrill at Blueberry Hill with its first-ever NJ picking event
If you haven’t picked blueberries yet in New Jersey, you oughta be ashamed of yourself. Just like tomatoes, blueberries are one of the fruits New Jersey is most famous for. New Jersey blueberry farmers grow the ripest, juiciest, sweetest, most delicious blueberries in the country.
There are so many blueberry farms all over New Jersey that if you and your family have stuck to apple picking and peach picking, you don’t know what you’re missing. One of New Jersey’s favorite blueberry farms is the beloved Blueberry Hill in Pittsgrove.
You may never have even been to that area of New Jersey if you don’t live in the southern part of the state, but it’s so worth the drive.
Let me tell you, Blueberry Hill Farm is the place to be for an unforgettable summer outing with your family or just a special someone.
Picture this: rolling hills covered in luscious blueberry bushes, the sun shining down on you, and a basket in hand ready for some serious berry-picking action.
Blueberry Hill is a haven for berry enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
And for the first time ever, Blueberry Hill is hosting its first picking event.
It’s a u-pick season-opening event happening at the farm on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The rain date is July 9. ) You’ll get a chance to pick New Jersey’s famous delicious, blueberries, sample, many different flavors of Blueberry Hill Farm jam and bring home your favorite. There’ll also be local crafters selling their wares as well as vendors of homegrown and homemade foods.
It all takes place at the Farm at 542 Buck Road in Pittsgrove.
And you’ll agree, you’ve never tasted a blueberry till you’ve tasted a Jersey blueberry.
