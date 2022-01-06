Dozens of libraries across New Jersey are in line to benefit from another round of funding that was approved by voters four years ago.

Gov. Phil Murphy's office on Thursday announced the second round of funding for the Library Construction Bond Act, which will allocate $37 million of the $125 million approved overall for technology updates, building improvements, and other library projects.

Murphy's office said the list of projects for this round of funding (below) has been submitted to the Legislature, and it'll be signed by Murphy once it reaches his desk.

This round will assist 36 projects across 13 New Jersey counties. Funding amounts for individual libraries range from $64,000 to more than $6 million.

The first round of funding, announced in January 2020, allocated $87.5 million to libraries.

“Back in 2017 when New Jerseyans passed the Library Construction Bond, no one knew a pandemic was on the horizon, and during the pandemic, we've seen just how valuable our public libraries are to communities all over the state,” said Jennifer Nelson, New Jersey State Librarian. “The new and refurbished buildings that are being supported through the Bond Act will benefit New Jerseyans for years to come with safe, healthy spaces and up-to-date technology that are available to all. When we improve our libraries, we improve our communities and the lives of residents.”

These libraries/projects will receive a portion of the second round of funding:

Atlantic County

Atlantic County Library System, Galloway Townshup ($920,661)

Atlantic County Library System, Mays Landing ($694,212)

Atlantic County Library System, Egg Harbor Township ($549,013.50)

Atlantic City Free Public Library ($284,000)

Bergen County

Maywood Public Library ($700,088)

Maurice M Pine Public Library, Fair Lawn ($500,000)

Emerson Public Library ($155,400)

Dixon Homestead Library, Dumont ($98,725)

North Arlington Public Library ($64,320)

Essex County

South Orange Public Library ($6,529,148)

Newark Public Library ($1,764,447)

Nutley Free Public Library ($284,115.05)

Belleville Public Library ($150,000)

Hudson County

Union City Public Library ($3,236,586.50)

Weehawken Free Public Library ($714,015)

Hunterdon County

Frenchtown Public Library ($70,000)

Mercer County

Trenton Free Public Library ($302,250)

Middlesex County

Edison Township Free Public Library ($1,500,000)

Highland Park Public Library ($472,464)

South River Public Library ($172,500)

Monmouth County

Long Branch Free Public Library ($3,100,000)

Tinton Falls Public Library ($217,500)

Morris County

Free Public Library of the Borough of Madison ($913,974)

Chester Library ($61,681)

Ocean County

Ocean County Library, Manahawkin ($4,824,000)

Passaic County

Free Public Library of the Borough of Woodland Park ($2,883,577)

Clifton Memorial Library ($189,150)

Somerset County

SCLSNJ Bound Brook Memorial Library ($256,040.16)

Bernards Township Library ($95,042.50)

Union County

Hillside Public Library ($3,996,437.50)

Plainfield Public Library ($566,153.50)

Elizabeth Public Library ($234,813)

Clark Public Library ($228,750)

Summit Free Public Library ($183,573)

Elizabeth Public Library ($165,750)

Elizabeth Public Library ($96,250)

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

