There’s a café just for dogs in Long Branch, NJ

If you are one of those people who love to take your dog everywhere, there’s a business in Long Branch where they’ll always welcome: Doggie Sweets, a dog café and boutique at Pier Village in Long Branch.

Doggie Sweets is the brain child of Patricia Dill who’s dog sitting business went under during the pandemic, according to the Asbury Park Press The café grew out of an online business and a food truck (the Doggie Sweets Waggin) with the café opening this past May.

There’s ice cream for the dogs.

She told the APP, “We’re a destination, like a Starbucks for dogs.”

They have all sorts of treats for dogs.

That’s a slow feeder for dogs who eat too fast.

There are cannabis-themed toys.

In addition to being a café, they also sell dog clothes, dog toys, as well the food; they even have an entire birthday section. They also host adoption events.

They have a LOT of toys.

She told the APP that her customer base is broad, “We get affluent people who live above the store and people who come from New York or Connecticut just for us, but also Long Branch residents who tell us they’ve lived there, their whole lives.”

Even though the store is open, the Doggie Sweets Waggin still hits the road.

They look like people food, but they’re dog treats

The store is located on Melrose Terrace and is open seven days a week from 10-7.

