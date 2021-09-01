The touching way that NJ restaurants are honoring 13 troops killed in Afghanistan

Several New Jersey restaurants honored the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack during evacuation operations at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton was one of the restaurants that set a special table with 13 mugs of beer, an American flag and boots under the table.

"We did it out of respect for our fellow Americans that lost their lives," a manager named Nancy told New Jersey 101.5. "We also do a lot for the veterans on Veterans Day and set up the wounded table for Veterans Day."

Nancy said that whenever there is a large loss of military lives they honor them with a similar table.

Texas Roadhouses in Howell, Holmdel and Little Egg Harbor also joined locations around the country in setting tables.

Tables set at Texas Roadhouse in Holmdel, to remember 13 service members killed in Afghanistan (Texas Roadhouse)

Tables set at Texas Roadhouse in Little Egg Harbor Township to remember 13 service members killed in Afghanistan (Texas Roadhouse)

Tables set at Texas Roadhouse in Howell to remember 13 service members killed in Afghanistan (Texas Roadhouse)

Kelly's Tavern in Neptune City set a similar table at the request of some customers according to Tyler, a bartender who is also a veteran.

"We had a couple come in and said they would pay for the 13 beers. So we set up a table, we put the 13 beers out with a folded flag in the background. Customers were coming in and taking pictures. They were very appreciative of it," Tyler said.

Customers also supported the beers set out at Caffrey's Tavern in the Forked River section of Lacey Township.

Tables set at Caffrey's Tavern in the Forked River section of Lacey to remember 13 service members killed in Afghanistan (Caffrey's Tavern)

"13 beers to remember our 13 fallen soldiers on our 13th table in the Backyard," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

Roses and an American flag were placed in the middle of a table marked "reserved" at the Tilton Inn Bar & Grill in Egg Harbor Township. One young customer left a hand drawn sign that read, "thank you for your service" with an fireworks and an American flag.

The U.S. Marines who died in the attack:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Dennis Malloy, Kevin Williams and Heather Deluca contributed to this report

Did your restaurant set a table for U.S. service members who died in the attack? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

