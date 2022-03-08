The time Paul McCartney sang ‘Give Peace A Chance’ in Kyiv, Ukraine

Paul McCartney is coming to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 16 for the first time since 2016. He may bring with him a message for what's going on in Russia.

Among the things that are different this time is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. New Jersey has been supporting Ukraine with lights, tweets, vigils, and rallies. The Ukrainian population here is 74,000.

Many Ukrainians in New Jersey are worried about their families back home. It's also possible that New Jersey could be housing Ukrainian refugees. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy continues to blast Russian President Putin, calling him a dictator and a thug.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is urging all Garden State residents to maintain “cyber vigilance” and be on the lookout for possible Russian cyber attacks.

Back to McCartney who performed John Lennon's "Give Peace A Chance" in Kyiv back in 2008. According to bestclassicbands.com, the Independence concert was a free event at Independence Square in front of about 350,000 people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fApS4rs42XU

Paul was 65 at the time, not on tour but did play a few gigs including this 2 and a half hour 34 song set of Beatles, Wings, and solo material.

"Give Peace a Chance" came towards the end of his set and was added to "A Day In The Life" right after the middle lyric, "somebody spoke and I went into a dream". As he sang "Give Peace a Chance" a giant peace symbol appeared on a stage backdrop.

It's been over 50 years since Lennon wrote the anthem and after all this time we need it more than ever. I can definitely see him doing this June 16th at MetLife.

https://twitter.com/PaulMcCartney/status/1498391843637456896



Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

