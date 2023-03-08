The NJ diners we miss and their great food we miss the most
When I read about how closed Jersey diners could resurface as weed dispensaries, I think about and miss those great Jersey diners of my youth that are no longer there.
It also makes me feel that they should allow these dispensaries to reopen the restaurants and serve the edibles that could be bought there but that's another post.
Many of these great Jersey diners that are no longer there live on in our memories. I'll bet some of the best times you've had with your best friends took place at a new Jersey diner. It's where you went after a big event either to celebrate or lament.
As a child, you got to order from the kid's menu and maybe color the kid's placemat while you waited. As a teenager, it was the place to hang with our friends while eating a "Cheeseburger Deluxe," which came with fries and a coke or maybe "disco fries."
How many nights partying at our many great Jersey nightclubs ended with breakfast at the diner around 2 a.m.? That was back in the day when diners could afford to stay open all night. Now it seems they just have trouble staying open at all.
But if you could go back in time for just one more visit to a great New Jersey diner and get a meal that you loved there the best, where would you go? What would you eat?
Personally, I'd go back to the Yankee Tower in Fairview and enjoy a nice slice of meatloaf. Fortunately, I was given the recipe from comedian Julia Scotti, which is dead on. I asked my social media following where they would go.
Steve Eccles
Neptune diner rt 33 and rt 35 in Neptune a taco bell be is there now
Mark G Tillson
Eagans in North Arlington has the best disco fries
Jeanette Grober-Shafer
The Parsonage Diner in Edison on Parsonage Rd and Rte 27.. had amazing charbroiled burgers and shakes!
Gary Mease
Mom's in Hightstown on Rte 33. The building is still there.
Gino Formaroli
Mastoris Bordentown, the best and biggest diner in Nj in its heydey...bar none
Glenn Summers
The original Olga’s in Marlton. Cheesecake, please.
Veronica Hearney
Dynasty Diner on Rt 130 in Delran. I miss their breakfast menu!!!!
Junior Canonico
Peter Pank on Rt.9 in Sayreville...Grilled Swiss w/ bacon on rye, with home fries...
Maureen Angelica Lynch
BJ DINNER IN Point Pleasant NJ
Tom Strauss
The Parsonage in Edison. Their burgers were primo!!
Butch Budai
Golden Coach in East Windsor in 70's and 80's
Kevin D. Hill
I have to say in South Jersey would be Mastoris Diner.. The Cheese and Cinnamon Bread will always be the best
Robin Bickell Thompson
The Peter Pank! Many good times in the parking lot there
