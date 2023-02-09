The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.

When it comes to cheesesteak reviews, Portnoy, the founder of the blog Barstool Sports, mostly gives great reviews to the Philadelphia places like Angelo's, or Dalassandros.

But when it comes to New Jersey cheesesteaks, the one and only review Portnoy gave was to Lillo's Tomato Pies in Hainesport, which you can see here.

The goal of Lillos, according to the video, was to bring the great taste of Trenton tomato pies to South Jersey. They have the same recipe as Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville.

Portnoy rated the pizza an 8.4, calling it "as good as he's had on this trip."

Then came the bonus cheesesteak review.

Portnoy started off by saying that his favorite cheesesteak in the whole wide world is probably Angelo's in Philly. "That's my number one." Now it came time for El Presidente to try Lillo's, which according to someone in the crowd was voted best cheesesteak in New Jersey and Delaware.

"I'm definitely on the full side, which does affect it," says Portnoy. "Wow, smoking hot, tough to eat, a mess waiting to happen."

Then after he bit into it.

"It's a great cheeseteak! I thank God I don't review these because they're so heavy, I'd die!" Portnoy continues, "This is a great cheesesteak." Another bite. "This is a great cheesesteak! It reminds me of Angelos a little bit."

"Now I go higher a little bit when I like the cheesesteak," says Portnoy. "This is right up there with the best cheesesteaks I've ever had, and I'd go 9.1 on this cheesesteak. It's a big cheesesteak. It's a great cheesesteak."

