The best cheesesteaks in New Jersey, according to our listeners

March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day! It's a day I circle on my calendar every year. Any excuse to eat cheesesteaks is a good excuse where I'm concerned.

You always hear how Philadelphia has the market cornered on cheesesteaks. I've worked in the City of Brotherly Love for over 30 years and have been fortunate enough to sample their fine cheesesteaks but I've got to say, when it comes to cheesesteaks, New Jersey can more than hold its own.

The secret to a great cheesesteak, along with the meat which should be ribeye, is the bread. When you've got a great roll for which the delicious steak, cheese and whatever else you want to add in the way of peppers, onions, mushrooms, etc., you've got a great cheesesteak. So where are the great cheesesteaks in New Jersey?

Here are our listeners' suggestions for the best cheesesteak in New Jersey:

Denise DeHaut Brown

The Original Steaks in Seaside Heights

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

Meatheadz in Lawrenceville

John Crowley

Midway Steakhouse on the Seaside boardwalk

Andy Rehorn

Shore Good Eats and Treats in Neptune City

Thomas Evans

Royal Crowne in Hammonton, The Graziano Special specifically

Ed Farmer

Donkey's Palace in Camden.. It's been true for 40 years or longer

Jim Nedler

Chick's in Cherry Hill and Sal's in Marlton

Matte Kane

Chicks Deli in Cherry Hill

Rick Verso

Trust me on this.... Piccolo's in Hoboken! Pat uses a thin ribeye steak on great Italian bread with just the right amount of sautéed onions with American cheese! You can thank me later!

Janice Wilson

Bagliani's in Hammonton, The Tailgate

Jay El Payaso Watkins

White House in Atlantic City

Teddy Maturo

Pat's Pizza on Route 88 in Point Pleasant

Jim Trampe

Cockadoodle Dans in Palmyra

