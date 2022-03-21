The many reasons why New Jersey is better than New York

We say it every hour to start the hour on New Jersey 101.5. NOT New York, NOT Philadelphia, proud to be New Jersey. For many New Yorkers, New Jersey is a joke or a punchline until they move here and regale us with their boring stories of "da city"

Once they do move here though it's a different story. New York transplants love it here, they spent the past year coming down in droves, and why?

According to the New York Post, they believe at least 300,000 have moved in the past eight months leading up to Nov 2020. So why would so many people wanna come here? The coronavirus was given as one of the main reasons for the exodus, but there's also crime, space, schools, and the fact that it's just better to live in New Jersey. If you don't believe me ask the Giants and Jets.

According to Tony Reyes, who commented on my Facebook page, the real New Yorkers left a long time ago:

"New Jersey is way way way better because all the real 'Noooo Yawka’s' have moved to Jersey to get away from every Tom, Dick and Harry hippie free bird hipsters from all over the world moving into NYC. There's no real NYers left. They flooded out of the city in masses. NYC doesn’t feel like NY it feels like any other city. They walk fast, talk fast, mile a minute, cut thru the mustard, no bull, get it poppin, brutally honest attitude has diminished. Even the real Noooo Yawk Ax-Sent is gone. Everyone I meet is from somewhere else in the world except NY. The Mike Bloomberg wrecking ball put a nail to the coffin. It’s been a cultural genocide last 15-20 years, all the 3-6 generational Italians/Sicilians are gone. Irish & Polish Catholics left, German Catholics left. Old School Puerto Ricans gone. Non-religious Jews gone. R.I.P. old NY."

Tina Marie

It's NJ!

Stephen Suder

The shore towns and Saint Peters basketball.

Ed Rufolo

The Rock is better than MSG

Melynda B. Ulrich

The Jersey shore towns!!! We have one for everyone, from family-friendly to clothing optional.

Jay El Payaso Watkins

We don’t pump our own gas

Gail Morrone

Just because NJ is the best with so many things such as opportunities, education and most don’t think about the best medical care. It may be a little expensive but as we know, good things don’t come cheap.

Rocco Frisoli

NJ is better than NY because it is not NY. (Even though the Giants and Jets apparently are ashamed to admit they’re from NJ)

Joseph Giletto

Pork roll egg and cheese on a roll.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

