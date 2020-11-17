More New Yorkers are fleeing to New Jersey

Get ready for more cars doing 45 in the left lane. According to a report in the New York Post, more New Yorkers are making the move across the river to the greener pastures of New Jersey. Using change of address requests made of the post office, the Post says that while an exact number can’t be determined, the number of requests between March and July doubled from the year before, and they believe at least 300,000 have moved in the past eight months.

The coronavirus is given as one of the main reasons for the exodus, but some more familiar reasons are given too: crime, space, and schools.

The Post quotes Kathryn Wylde, head of the Partnership for New York City, "The biggest reason for people leaving the city is uncertainty about when the pandemic will be over and how quickly the New York economy will recover.”

Of the top 20 destination zip codes, 4 are in New Jersey: two in Jersey City, one in Hoboken, and one in Princeton. More than 3,000 New Yorkers have made the move to Hudson County alone. News 12 New Jersey spoke to Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop who told them "we aren’t surprised that people recognize the progress here in Jersey City. Over the last year, despite the pandemic, we have been able to keep crime down, we have been able to provide more resources for homeless and struggling residents, we have been able to keep taxes flat, and we have done all of this while still investing in arts and culture. These are all things that NYC has recently struggled with.”

Destinations on Long Island were also popular with exiting New Yorkers as well as locations in Westchester County and Connecticut.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.