The Manalapan Christmas house everyone’s lining up to see (pictures)

Last year I told you about a Christmas house in Manalapan that you just had to see to believe. It belongs to Vanessa & Nick Antanies, who live at 13 Glendale Drive.

If you go there you'll be either standing or driving in a long line that's worth the wait. This year they've actually taken it to another level, as Vanessa tells me on Facebook how they made a great house even better.

Vanessa & Nick Antanies Photo

"This year my husband DOUBLED the amount of lights/pixels. We've added 2 additional animated scenes- "The Caroling Reindeer" and "The Nativity""

Vanessa & Nick Antanies Photo

Vanessa & Nick Antanies Photo

"We started putting things together and building back in the summer. We have to build everything you see. We created a matrix that has over 3500 pixels! And a tree over 25 feet tall! We had a lot of computer programming difficulties this year, but we got through it and was able to open just 1 day later than planned."

Vanessa & Nick Antanies Photo

"Our neighbors, for the most part, LOVE it. The majority of the neighborhood is out with us on a daily basis. The kids love it, they come help give out candy canes and show everyone the Elf on the Shelf that moves daily, and watches all the kids that visit. But, of course- we can't always make everyone happy, but we try. The last thing we want is any animosity towards us for something we are trying to do for the community."

Vanessa & Nick Antanies Photo

I asked Vanessa if there was a story that stuck out the most.

"The one story that sticks out the most- Nick and I were under so much stress the weeks leading up to the opening night. I honestly don't think we even spoke to each other. He had his jobs to get done, and I had mine. We were focused but extremely stressed, and of course a lot of arguments. Opening day comes, and it's 5 pm, the lights come on...whew they work! Thank Goodness! One of our first visitors was a mom with her special needs son. She was signing to him because he was deaf and showing him around. He was so excited! She told us he had been asking her to take him back here since last year! They couldn't wait to come back! The smiles on everyone's faces make all this hard work worth every second of stress, and sleepless nights."

Vanessa & Nick Antanies Photo

"This year we decided to raise money for The Wounded Warrior Project.

And we are collecting holiday PJs for "We Are Loved" a local nonprofit that helps Monmouth County Foster Children. Last year we collected over 350 PJs and were able to help 5 additional counties! We are hoping to surpass that number this year!"

The nonprofit organization We Are Loved is dedicated to empowering foster children and foster youth by providing a safe environment based on empathy, love and education.

Their Pajama Drive will benefit local children living in foster care. They will be given as holiday gifts. Your donation will have a huge impact on a child that is temporarily unable to live at home. They are accepting new, unwrapped PJs in ALL sizes from infant to adult.

Vanessa & Nick Antanies Photo

