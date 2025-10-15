☑️ Freehold Regional school district probes antisemitic posts

A Monmouth County school district is investigating antisemitic posts made on Snapchat by students outside of school, according to Freehold High School Regional School District Superintendent Nicole Hazel.

InsiderNJ.com first reported on the screenshots of students planning to dress as “little kids from the Holocaust” and Adolf Hitler for Halloween. Another student said they were filling a vape with “gas from the Holocaust.”

In another screenshot, one of the people on the chat says they'd someone else "the TikTok of the gas chamber thing."

The students attend Manalapan High School, according to NJ.com. Other high schools in the district are located in Colts Neck, Freehold Township, Freehold Borough, Howell and Marlboro.

District and police launch investigation into antisemitic social media posts

In a written statement, Hazel said the incident “is being investigated thoroughly” by police and is addressed through its district code of conduct and New Jersey's Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act and HIB requirements. The superintendent said she could not discuss specifics of the case due to student confidentiality requirements.

"The Freehold Regional High School District and all of its high schools unequivocally and in the strongest possible sense condemn antisemitism and all forms of hate," Hazel said.

The posts come as President Donald Trump negotiates a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas during the Jewish holidays of Sukkot and Shemini Atzeret.

