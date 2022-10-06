The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.

Due to decreased demand for ocean and tide information during the off-season, the time has come to dedicate our resources elsewhere and put the Shore Report on hiatus.

If a significant coastal storm (such as a hurricane or nor'easter) threatens the Jersey Shore, we will post special reports as needed. (Be sure to follow my weather blog for weather updates all year long.)

Extra special thanks to Dan Alexander for his enthusiasm and assistance in posting the report every day, complete with pretty picture and up-to-date info. Couldn't have done it without him!

See you next Summer!