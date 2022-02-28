Another popular shore restaurant will not be opening for the 2022 Summer season.

Shore Fire Grille in Surf City will remain permanently closed.

Shore Fire Grille was a labor of love for Samantha Kohlheim and her husband, Tim. Their original location in Barnegat was opened in 2012, and later moved to Stafford Township. They opened the Surf City location in 2015.

Tim Kohlheim was killed in a car crash in 2019.

Facebook/Shore Fire Grille Facebook/Shore Fire Grille loading...

Samantha closed the Stafford location shortly after his death.

The couple had two children, and Samantha says she just wants to spend more time with them.

Facebook/Shore Fire Grille Facebook/Shore Fire Grille loading...

"I have decided to bring Shore Fire Grille to an end and enjoy the girls more in the summer months," Samantha wrote on Facebook, "Shore Fire has truly been my “home” for the past decade and I cherish each and every day I spent there."

Her post drew disappointment, but also understanding.

"Tim would be so proud of you for making it through these past 2.5 years," wrote one fan, "God Bless you on the rest of your journey with your beautiful girls and amazing angel above. Thank you for a decade of delicious food and amazing atmosphere. We love you."

The location on Long Beach Boulevard will not be vacant for 2022.

The Asbury Park Press reports it will become a second location for Lighthouse Deli, which currently operates out of Stafford.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

