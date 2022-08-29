The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey

I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals.

Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

This place is beyond incredible. There is no pre-made coffee, all the coffee freshly roasted and then is ground fresh on the spot and made in front of you.

Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

I had the pleasure of meeting the in-house coffee roaster, Chris. I asked Chris to tell me about their Pour Over coffee which customers rave about:

“The great thing about pour over coffee is you can control the flow of the water and the saturation of the beans so you can evenly pour everything across the bed, so you get full rich flavorful taste in every sip”

Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

You can see the fresh beans they have out on the counter. This batch was called Endless Summer. It was just recently roasted, and he said they will be taste-testing it soon.

Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

I tried the Amaz’n Mocha Espresso. What makes this drink special is that they melt the Belgian dark chocolate right into your drink. I could tell after the first sip that it was the perfect blend, creating pure chocolate and espresso goodness.

Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Chris, our roast master also suggested the vanilla latte since the vanilla is made fresh in the house.

I’ve heard from locals that their fresh croissants are a must-have. Another unique and highly recommended drink is the coconut cold brew.

When I was there I saw one local come in with a growler and fill in with cold brew coffee, Chris told me a lot of locals come in every week to fill up.

Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Roast'd in Hasbrouck Heights/ Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Chris shared with me that he loves to experiment with new drinks, he recently made a lemon mojito cold brew which was a big hit. So next time you are there make sure to ask him if he is working on anything special.

Roast’d is located at 155 Route 17 South in Hasbrouck Heights. They are open on Mondays-Saturdays from 7 a.m to 5 p.m., and Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They have two other locations: 1666 Bergen Blvd, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 and 807 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.

Roast'd via Google Maps Roast'd via Google Maps loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Follow Jordan on Facebook, and Instagram.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.