The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey

I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals.
This place is beyond incredible. There is no pre-made coffee, all the coffee freshly roasted and then is ground fresh on the spot and made in front of you.
I had the pleasure of meeting the in-house coffee roaster, Chris. I asked Chris to tell me about their Pour Over coffee which customers rave about:
“The great thing about pour over coffee is you can control the flow of the water and the saturation of the beans so you can evenly pour everything across the bed, so you get full rich flavorful taste in every sip”
You can see the fresh beans they have out on the counter. This batch was called Endless Summer. It was just recently roasted, and he said they will be taste-testing it soon.
I tried the Amaz’n Mocha Espresso. What makes this drink special is that they melt the Belgian dark chocolate right into your drink. I could tell after the first sip that it was the perfect blend, creating pure chocolate and espresso goodness.
Chris, our roast master also suggested the vanilla latte since the vanilla is made fresh in the house.
I’ve heard from locals that their fresh croissants are a must-have. Another unique and highly recommended drink is the coconut cold brew.
When I was there I saw one local come in with a growler and fill in with cold brew coffee, Chris told me a lot of locals come in every week to fill up.
Chris shared with me that he loves to experiment with new drinks, he recently made a lemon mojito cold brew which was a big hit. So next time you are there make sure to ask him if he is working on anything special.
Roast’d is located at 155 Route 17 South in Hasbrouck Heights. They are open on Mondays-Saturdays from 7 a.m to 5 p.m., and Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They have two other locations: 1666 Bergen Blvd, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 and 807 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.
There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.
Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.
From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.
Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.
If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.
Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.
You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.
Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.
I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: