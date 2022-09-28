The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17.

After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey.

According to a release:

Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned big top tent, FLIP Circus brings families and friends together for an intimate new show highlighting the enduring human spirit. Get ready to be amused, amazed and astounded by this talented, international cast.

One part of the international cast is the Bingo Troupe, which hails from Ukraine.

For some of the members who are performing, just getting to the U.S. was an ordeal. One such performer, Anastasia Blyshchyk, had to walk to Poland after her flight was canceled when the war started in February.

She told the Chicago Tribune how she made it:

“Train, after walking on the border, after bus, after train and after taxi,” she said. “This was also winter. You needed to stay outside for a long time and you’re like, OK, I’m gonna be a snowman today!”

According to VOA.com, members of the troupe constantly worry about their families back in Ukraine.

"I don't know in which situation they will be next day, next week, next month. I cry about this," says 22-year-old Olga Rezekina, who also fled Ukraine after the invasion began and whose parents and brother live in Odesa.

Other performers include:

Stiv and Ronni Bello, brothers from Italy, weave side-splitting humor throughout the show which features a cast of circus superstars from across the U.S. and around the world. Hold your breath as the X-Metal Motorcycle Riders whiz and whir at breakneck speeds inside a steel ball. Marvel at the grace and strength of the Alexa Swing Pole act and Shirley Larible’s dazzling aerial net act. America’s own Afrobatics astound with their incredible acrobatic prowess.

You can buy tickets here.

