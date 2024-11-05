The Doughboys are bringing their comedy / food podcast tour to NJ

Are you a fan of food?

You’re in New Jersey, of course you are.

Do you like a quality comedy show?

If you’re in the Garden State in 2024, chances are you need a good laugh.

Enter the Doughboys podcast.

Starting in 2015, the hosts, Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger, dedicate each episode to a different fast-food, fast-casual, or sit-down restaurant.

They are typically joined by a special celebrity guest; then hilarity ensues as they all give their opinions about that particular episode’s restaurant.

Even better than listening to the podcast in audio form? Seeing Mitchell and Wiger live on stage, which they’ll be doing right here in New Jersey!

Doughboys podcast about chain restaurants brings their show live on-stage

Doughboys is everyone’s favorite podcast dedicated to chain restaurants, fast food, and more.

Hosted by longtime frenemies Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger, the show has introduced listeners to concepts like hot salad, oven fries, munch madness, "Drunk or Stank?" and the Great Shrimp Off.

During live shows, surprise guests join the hosts, often sparking heated arguments and lengthy tangents.

The Doughboys will bring their show to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 16, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. It’s not clear who the special guest will be or what restaurant they’ll be reviewing, but as a fan of the podcast, I’m sure no matter what, it will be a good time.

Tickets to see the Doughboys live on stag go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, on NJPAC’s website (NJPAC.org). New Jersey Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Center Street in Newark, NJ.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

