The best places in NJ to take mom on Mother’s Day

I personally love Mother’s Day because it gives me a chance to show my mom how much I really care about her! On top of getting my mom a gift, I love to take her out for an experience.

Last year I took my Mom and my Aunt Ronni to Grounds for Sculpture, which they had never been to. It was an incredible experience to be able to walk through, enjoy the art and sculptures and good conversation along the way.

Grounds for Sculpture, Photo by Jordan Jansson

We then enjoyed a great meal at Rats Restaurant, which is named for the character Ratty in the children's storybook, “The Wind and the Willow”. According to their website, “Rat’s Restaurant will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a cozy French countryside café—offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience you will not soon forget.”

Finding something that your mom will enjoy and appreciate is sometimes hard to do, especially if they have been a lot of places. I hope to make that a little easier for you with this list.

If you need some last-minute plans, check out some of the suggestions from our listeners:

Ben Lugg

Duke Farms in Hillsborough

Duke Farms on Google Maps

Eric Kollevoll

Nassau Inn in Princeton

Bert Rodriguez

AMA Pizza in Hillsborough Township

Michelle Horner

Cross Estate Garden in Bernardsville

@mjchaddie

Gargioulous in Tinton Falls

@belmarbubby

Klein’s Fish Market in Belmar

Alexis Cuomo

Bacari Grill in Westwood is really nice, and they have amazing food

Michelle Horner

Leonard J Buck Garden in Far Hills

Karen Boyle

Echo Tap in Mountainside

Eric Kollevoll

Lambertville Station

Producer Kylie

Fox Hollow Vineyards in Holmdel

Beth Lucas Cook

The Gladstone Tavern does a beautiful Moms Day Brunch

Karen Boyle

The Bradford in Bridgewater

Karen Boyle

Chimney Rock Inn in Gillette

@keithgorda

Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant

@Ryannjoy__

Luna Pizza in Three Bridges

Justin Gonzalez

Kitchen87 in Mount Holly

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: