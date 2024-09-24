The best New Jersey Schools — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

TRENTON — Bulimia, anorexia, binge eating — all ways disordered eating can affect someone’s day-to-day life.

If a lawmaker gets her way, this population will receive more support at the state level.

Assemblywoman Andrea Katz, D-Burlington, has introduced a bill to create the Office of Disordered Eating Prevention within the state’s Department of Health. A research grant program is also a part of her vision.

FARMINGDALE — The man found dead on a conveyer belt at a Monmouth County recycling facility was identified by State Police.

Law enforcement descended on the Republic Services recycling facility on Sept. 4 after employees reported seeing a dead body on a conveyor belt. State Police, which provides police services to Farmingdale, were called to their building on Railroad Avenue to investigate.

Capt. Jeffrey Lebron said the body was identified as Nicholas Brian Holsten, 35, of the Leesburg section of Maurice River.

TOMS RIVER — A Louisiana man who took a flight to New Jersey for a second sexual encounter with a teen girl in Ocean County has been sentenced to state prison.

Spencer Caudle, 36, was sentenced to seven years in prison in New Jersey on Friday.

The man from Prairieville, Louisiana, pleaded guilty in April to sexual assault, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

If flashing red lights and a stop-sign arm don't prevent you from driving past a school bus, maybe the threat of your actions being recorded and sent to police would do the trick.

A New Jersey Assembly committee has advanced a proposed law that authorizes the use of "bus monitoring systems" that can capture images and videos of the vehicles driving nearby.

Critics of the measure suggest the proposal won't improve safety, but instead just result in unnecessary summonses.

New Jersey has 11 schools that made the cut as nationally designated Blue Ribbon schools for 2024.

That's up from nine New Jersey schools the year before.

The majority receiving the distinction were public schools, while a few were charter or private institutions.

Click the headline to see the full list.



