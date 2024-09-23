These 11 NJ schools are now prestigious Blue Ribbon winners
New Jersey has 11 schools that made the cut as nationally designated Blue Ribbon schools for 2024.
That's up from nine New Jersey schools the year before.
The majority receiving the distinction were public schools, while a few were charter or private institutions.
These 11 NJ schools are Blue Ribbon winners this year
National Blue Ribbon Schools has been the U.S. Department of Education’s award program "honoring high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing achievement gaps," with a rigorous application and selection process.
The Department recognizes schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates.
Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:
Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.
Each nominated school must submit a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.
Out of the 2024 Blue Ribbon designated schools nationwide, 316 were public schools — 65% elementary level, 14% middle school and 18% high school level.
Another 40 non-public schools also were recognized, including several in NJ (as seen above).
