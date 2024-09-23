These 11 NJ schools are now prestigious Blue Ribbon winners

New Jersey has 11 schools that made the cut as nationally designated Blue Ribbon schools for 2024.

That's up from nine New Jersey schools the year before.

The majority receiving the distinction were public schools, while a few were charter or private institutions.

These 11 NJ schools are Blue Ribbon winners this year The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 11 schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

National Blue Ribbon Schools has been the U.S. Department of Education’s award program "honoring high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing achievement gaps," with a rigorous application and selection process.

The Department recognizes schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates.

Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Each nominated school must submit a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

Out of the 2024 Blue Ribbon designated schools nationwide, 316 were public schools — 65% elementary level, 14% middle school and 18% high school level.

Another 40 non-public schools also were recognized, including several in NJ (as seen above).

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker