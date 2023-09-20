Several schools in New Jersey are among more than 350 selected across the country by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2023 recipient of an award for student achievement.

The New Jersey Department of Education announced on Tuesday that nine schools have earned the national Blue Ribbon award, which honors high-performing schools and those that are making great strides in closing any achievement gaps between students.

The U.S. DOE gave the honor to 353 schools this time around, including 40 non-public schools. Three-quarters of this year's recipients are elementary schools.

"The National Blue Ribbon schools serve as shining examples of what is possible when we prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and a rigorous pursuit of academic excellence," said Angelica Allen-McMillan, acting commissioner of education for New Jersey. "We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and their contribution to the future success of our state."

The selected schools are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. Each receives a plaque and flag.

NJ National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023:

Luther Lee Emerson School (Demarest School District)

Washington Irving School #4 (Garfield Public School District)

J. Fithian Tatem School (Haddonfield School District)

Technology High School (Newark Public School District)

Claremont Avenue Elementary School (Woodbridge Township School District)

High Technology High School (Monmouth County Vocational School District)

Hilltop School (Mendham Borough School District)

Oak Street School (Bernards Township School District)

Princeton Charter School

The Blue Ribbon program is one of the longest-running recognition programs run by the U.S. DOE.

