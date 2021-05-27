The best Jersey Shore town — Do you agree? (Opinion)

For me, it's a mix of nostalgia and love of great shore food. Sea Isle City remains at the top of my list.

Angelo's Pizza on JFK Boulevard, cheesesteaks at Welshie's (although I hear that it's closed for good sadly), cinnamon buns from Mallon's and, of course, pancakes and sausage at Dock Mike's.

One of my first dates with my wife was at the Dead Dog Saloon.

When I was a kid I remember walking to the beach from my grandparents' small cottage on Landis Avenue and falling asleep to the sound of traffic on the road as vacationers packed the small town.

I'm sure you have a favorite that carried over from your childhood or was a new discovery as you settled into NJ. Let me know on our free NJ 101.5 app. Subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and send a note using the chat feature!

