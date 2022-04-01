Here’s the scoop! The best ice cream places across New Jersey

My first job was when I was 7 years old working for my dad scooping ice cream in an ice cream parlor in Florida. I spent a lot of that time eating more ice cream than I scooped, and my experience qualifies me as a fair judge of a good scoop of ice cream.

It is usually right around this time of year that my ice cream craving really starts to kick in. I start imagining being down the shore, walking on the boardwalk with my cone in my hand, a nice scoop of chocolate ice cream just starting to drip down the side of the cone. Ice Cream is the epitome of summertime.

Personally, I enjoy a scoop (or pint) of the Martinsville Mudslide from Gabriel's Fountain in Martinsville. The Martinsville Mudslide has brownie batter ice cream, homemade brownies and fudge. For soft-serve ice cream, my go-to place is Polar Cub in White House Station.

But everyone has their own favorite spot to grab a scoop, and I asked our listeners for their favorite ice cream spots in New Jersey. The list is broken up by North Jersey, South Jersey, Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore, check out their suggestions:

Richard Bello

The Bent Spoon in Princeton. The flavors are unique and the quality is super high

@franziv_maureen

Bent spoon in Princeton! Different flavors, local businesses and local ingredients!

@rsicklescj7

Ice Cream Depot in the greatest little town in all the land…. Milltown.

@KeithCNJ

Thomas Sweets New Brunswick. PERIOD! Why? Because it's fantastic!

@jaredbmurray

Gracie and the Dudes. It is just superior ice cream to everything else I’ve had in Monmouth County. Anything with mint is especially good.

Mary White

HumDoo Flemington NJ, small business with a young entrepreneur. Great quality ice cream, many rotating ice cream flavors. Located in the old honey house, unique location.

Rachel Buxbaum

Summer Ville Homemade Ice Cream is by far my favorite. So many flavors and great service. They got hit pretty hard by the floodwaters in Ida but we’re hoping they're back at it soon.

Jason Nicholas

As You Like it in Raritan, or Gabriel’s Fountain in Martinsville.

Raritan for quality standard ice cream, and Martinsville for custom flavors.

Jessica Demcsak

Gabriel's Fountain in Martinsville. They have the most amazing and creative flavors!

Bert Rodriguez

OWOWCOW in Lambertville!

Shari Friedman Arcuri

The Ice House, Hillsborough, great ice cream, specials named after or referring to local places, great service.

@xgsusx

Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford.

@dkknill

Penguin Ice Cream in Bernardsville. Can’t pick a favorite flavor since they bless our tastebuds with new ones regularly. Family-owned small business. You should check them out.

@Cliftoncp

Cream King! #Pennington

@a0001_m

CREAM KING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Julia Messineo

Polar cub in Whitehouse station! They have a really good selection of soft serve.

Travis Boop

Super Sundaes in Hillsborough! We love the variety of flavors and the owners seem like great people!

Alyssa Simone

Zita's in Berkeley Heights

@tony_p83

Magic Fountain in Summit

@ohamkrw

Halo Pub/Farm, Trenton. Great ice cream, huge selection, 3 pints for the price of 2.

@dinaann22

Halo Pub in Hamilton, they make the BEST ice cream

Amanda Lovett-Spruill

Four Boys Ice Cream Shop family owned - amazing seasonal hard & soft serve ice cream flavors and best customer service

@Robbiecz

Jersey Freeze

@DanZiegler18

Jersey Freeze in Freehold. The best homemade ice cream I’ve ever tasted! Plus the shake of the month is always a hit!

@mpngirl

Jersey Freeze in Freehold NJ. Always fresh, every month they have a shake of the month. Fantastic staff and never disappointed

Kathy Palfey Bonilla Moravasik

Hoffmann Point Pleasant. Always great tasting, lots of variety and so many childhood memories

@CieceHaas

Hoffman’s because Jersey Monkey 😋

@KeithsTweets

They just opened a Nicholas Creamery in Fair Haven, filled the void left by Hofman’s leaving Little Silver, and you know what? It’s also a lot better. And I like Hoffman’s.

Matt Mariano

The Seashell in Wildwood

@npro90

Miss Mindy's in Bayville! Hands Down!

@Drewkungfoo

Days Ice Cream Parlor in Ocean Grove, the best place to go to during the summer for the best Post-Beach Ice Cream they have dozens of flavors and toppings it’s hard to beat

@the5obriens_b

A La Mode, OCNJ

@carly_layla

Mrs. Walkers In Forked River, countless amounts of different flavors and great prices.

@dagostinosfarm

I think I’ve been eating ice cream from Mrs. Walkers on Fischer in TR since I was born.

@theresasoyaMPH

Ryan’s ice cream in Shrewsbury!

@Acguy612

Royale crown in Hammonton, homemade ice cream and custard.

@phansy77

Royal Crown in Hammonton! BEST around, all homemade, fantastic flavors! Sundaes on 73 in Berlin a very close second!

@maof4boysplus1

Jeffreeze in West Creek

@PedegoMadison

Springers in Stone Harbor

@atwater35

TK's on 539 in Plumstead

@LoveLavallette

Summer Sweets is very good - just north of Lavallette. So much great ice cream found on the island, for sure.

Amanda Lovett-Spruill

@HRIV2

Shout out to Latteria Swedesboro. Anyone that steps right with FlufferNutter Ice Cream is an automatic bid to consideration.

@ThatGir81123972

Vincent's, Mount Holly NJ homemade. Creamy, adorable vintage-looking ice cream shop.

Jeff Michael

The Maple Shade Custard stand. I don’t have a good answer except that they’re just very good and a large variety.

@vintage_nj

Cliff's in Ledgewood. Lots of good choices, large portions.

@Reiku78

Dover Dairy! Friendly and the ice cream always taste good with no bitter aftertaste like most places.

Alexis Cuomo

Van Dykes in Ridgewood. Homemade and huge.

@JerseyMo66

Bischoff’s. Teaneck NJ. Hands down.

@rontrish1980

AJ's Country Cone in Oak Ridge. Best ice cream anywhere, serve frozen yogurt and the best ice cream novelty cakes anywhere.

@hmnkillian

Curly’s in Riverdale, large and unique homemade selection and custom cakes.

Lori Sadusky Gaughan

Applegate Farms in Montclair

@themontclairgrl

Applegate Farm

@JrsyGrl73

Nastos in Newark the best!!

