Here’s the scoop! The best ice cream places across New Jersey
My first job was when I was 7 years old working for my dad scooping ice cream in an ice cream parlor in Florida. I spent a lot of that time eating more ice cream than I scooped, and my experience qualifies me as a fair judge of a good scoop of ice cream.
It is usually right around this time of year that my ice cream craving really starts to kick in. I start imagining being down the shore, walking on the boardwalk with my cone in my hand, a nice scoop of chocolate ice cream just starting to drip down the side of the cone. Ice Cream is the epitome of summertime.
Personally, I enjoy a scoop (or pint) of the Martinsville Mudslide from Gabriel's Fountain in Martinsville. The Martinsville Mudslide has brownie batter ice cream, homemade brownies and fudge. For soft-serve ice cream, my go-to place is Polar Cub in White House Station.
But everyone has their own favorite spot to grab a scoop, and I asked our listeners for their favorite ice cream spots in New Jersey. The list is broken up by North Jersey, South Jersey, Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore, check out their suggestions:
Richard Bello
The Bent Spoon in Princeton. The flavors are unique and the quality is super high
@franziv_maureen
Bent spoon in Princeton! Different flavors, local businesses and local ingredients!
@rsicklescj7
Ice Cream Depot in the greatest little town in all the land…. Milltown.
@KeithCNJ
Thomas Sweets New Brunswick. PERIOD! Why? Because it's fantastic!
@jaredbmurray
Gracie and the Dudes. It is just superior ice cream to everything else I’ve had in Monmouth County. Anything with mint is especially good.
Mary White
HumDoo Flemington NJ, small business with a young entrepreneur. Great quality ice cream, many rotating ice cream flavors. Located in the old honey house, unique location.
Rachel Buxbaum
Summer Ville Homemade Ice Cream is by far my favorite. So many flavors and great service. They got hit pretty hard by the floodwaters in Ida but we’re hoping they're back at it soon.
Jason Nicholas
As You Like it in Raritan, or Gabriel’s Fountain in Martinsville.
Raritan for quality standard ice cream, and Martinsville for custom flavors.
Jessica Demcsak
Bert Rodriguez
OWOWCOW in Lambertville!
Shari Friedman Arcuri
The Ice House, Hillsborough, great ice cream, specials named after or referring to local places, great service.
@xgsusx
Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford.
@dkknill
Penguin Ice Cream in Bernardsville. Can’t pick a favorite flavor since they bless our tastebuds with new ones regularly. Family-owned small business. You should check them out.
@Cliftoncp
Cream King! #Pennington
@a0001_m
Julia Messineo
Polar cub in Whitehouse station! They have a really good selection of soft serve.
Travis Boop
Super Sundaes in Hillsborough! We love the variety of flavors and the owners seem like great people!
Alyssa Simone
Zita's in Berkeley Heights
@tony_p83
Magic Fountain in Summit
@ohamkrw
Halo Pub/Farm, Trenton. Great ice cream, huge selection, 3 pints for the price of 2.
@dinaann22
Amanda Lovett-Spruill
Four Boys Ice Cream Shop family owned - amazing seasonal hard & soft serve ice cream flavors and best customer service
@Robbiecz
Jersey Freeze
@DanZiegler18
Jersey Freeze in Freehold. The best homemade ice cream I’ve ever tasted! Plus the shake of the month is always a hit!
@mpngirl
Kathy Palfey Bonilla Moravasik
Hoffmann Point Pleasant. Always great tasting, lots of variety and so many childhood memories
@CieceHaas
@KeithsTweets
They just opened a Nicholas Creamery in Fair Haven, filled the void left by Hofman’s leaving Little Silver, and you know what? It’s also a lot better. And I like Hoffman’s.
Matt Mariano
The Seashell in Wildwood
@npro90
Miss Mindy's in Bayville! Hands Down!
@Drewkungfoo
Days Ice Cream Parlor in Ocean Grove, the best place to go to during the summer for the best Post-Beach Ice Cream they have dozens of flavors and toppings it’s hard to beat
@the5obriens_b
A La Mode, OCNJ
@carly_layla
Mrs. Walkers In Forked River, countless amounts of different flavors and great prices.
@dagostinosfarm
@theresasoyaMPH
Ryan’s ice cream in Shrewsbury!
@Acguy612
Royale crown in Hammonton, homemade ice cream and custard.
@phansy77
@maof4boysplus1
Jeffreeze in West Creek
@PedegoMadison
Springers in Stone Harbor
@atwater35
TK's on 539 in Plumstead
@LoveLavallette
Summer Sweets is very good - just north of Lavallette. So much great ice cream found on the island, for sure.
Amanda Lovett-Spruill
@HRIV2
Shout out to Latteria Swedesboro. Anyone that steps right with FlufferNutter Ice Cream is an automatic bid to consideration.
@ThatGir81123972
Vincent's, Mount Holly NJ homemade. Creamy, adorable vintage-looking ice cream shop.
Jeff Michael
The Maple Shade Custard stand. I don’t have a good answer except that they’re just very good and a large variety.
@vintage_nj
Cliff's in Ledgewood. Lots of good choices, large portions.
@Reiku78
Dover Dairy! Friendly and the ice cream always taste good with no bitter aftertaste like most places.
Alexis Cuomo
Van Dykes in Ridgewood. Homemade and huge.
@JerseyMo66
Bischoff’s. Teaneck NJ. Hands down.
@rontrish1980
AJ's Country Cone in Oak Ridge. Best ice cream anywhere, serve frozen yogurt and the best ice cream novelty cakes anywhere.
@hmnkillian
Curly’s in Riverdale, large and unique homemade selection and custom cakes.
Lori Sadusky Gaughan
Applegate Farms in Montclair
@themontclairgrl
