The best adult drinks to get you through the end of winter
You know what would make this freezing cold weather we've been experiencing in New Jersey a lot more bearable? A nice warm drink.
What would make that nice warm drink even better would be if it were an adult beverage. There's nothing like a nice warm adult beverage as you warm yourself by a fire, or maybe one in a flask while you're outside at a game or on the slope.
But what are the great winter adult beverages?
Here are some drinks from my listeners and Facebook following you may not have tried that will warm your inners when it's cold outside:
Chuck Homler
Hot Cocoa with Goldschläger is a great reward after shoveling the driveway.
Matt Mysholowsky
White Russian
Julia Messineo
Hot toddy
Carol Kervitsky
Port
Arnold D De Marco
Hot cocoa and RumChata
Beth Coffey Fite
Mulled Wine
Cindy Zwicker
Baileys with Carmel vodka! Warms the soul. A staple drink at the Gallery bar in The Strand Theater!
Al Smith
Hot Chocolate with Butterscotch Schnapps and a dash of cayenne pepper. Great for tailgating… it’ll warm you right up.
Mike Darkwater
Honey Jack
Rich Pawlak
Barley Wine
Kelly Shannon
Coffee with Kalua and Baileys
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: