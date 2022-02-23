The best adult drinks to get you through the end of winter

You know what would make this freezing cold weather we've been experiencing in New Jersey a lot more bearable? A nice warm drink.

What would make that nice warm drink even better would be if it were an adult beverage. There's nothing like a nice warm adult beverage as you warm yourself by a fire, or maybe one in a flask while you're outside at a game or on the slope.

But what are the great winter adult beverages?

Here are some drinks from my listeners and Facebook following you may not have tried that will warm your inners when it's cold outside:

Chuck Homler

Hot Cocoa with Goldschläger is a great reward after shoveling the driveway.

Hanna Balan Unsplash
Matt Mysholowsky

White Russian

Source Adobe Stock By Brent Hofacker
Julia Messineo

Hot toddy

Source Adobe Stock By daarnautova
Carol Kervitsky

Port

Source Adobe Stock By zakiroff
Arnold D De Marco

Hot cocoa and RumChata

Source Adobe Stock By Brent Hofacker
Beth Coffey Fite

Mulled Wine

Source Adobe Stock By Maren Winter
Cindy Zwicker

Baileys with Carmel vodka! Warms the soul. A staple drink at the Gallery bar in The Strand Theater!

Source Adobe Stock By mizina
Al Smith

Hot Chocolate with Butterscotch Schnapps and a dash of cayenne pepper. Great for tailgating… it’ll warm you right up.

Source Adobe Stock By mizina
Mike Darkwater

Honey Jack

Andrea Tummons Unsplash
Rich Pawlak

Barley Wine

Source Adobe Stock By hiddenhallow
Kelly Shannon

Coffee with Kalua and Baileys

Source Adobe Stock By Igor Normann
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

