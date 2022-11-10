New warnings about monitoring who your kids are talking to on-line and on phone apps after a New Jersey man was arrested for kidnapping two young children in New York State.

Schenectady County, NY, District Attorney Robert M. Carney says Yusef Illeez, 19, abducted 9 and 11-year old girls from their Schenectady home in October.

Albany TV station NewsChannel 13 is reporting that Illeez brought the girls to a hotel. It is believed he returned the 9-year-old to her home unharmed, but allegedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old before dropping her off and heading back to New Jersey.

Child pornography and evidence of attempts to engage in sexual contact with other children was found on Illeez's computer, according to the TV station.

The District Attorney's Office says Illeez was arraigned on Wednesday after an indictment was unsealed charging him with two counts of second-degree kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony and other charges. He is being held without bail.

After being contacted by New York State Police, authorities in New Jersey located and arrested Illeez, who lives in Cherry Hill.

Prosecutor Michael Nobles says after the children were returned, police launched an investigation in cooperation with the FBI. They learned he had been in contact with one of the girls on-line.

The app he used

Agents eventually identified Illeez and linked him to one of the girls through the app Yubo.

Yubo is a social networking app marketed by its French creators as a way to "meet new people" and "create a sense of community" through live streaming and authentic interactions. The app boasts more than 60 million users worldwide.

It is supposed to be used by those 17-years old and older, but cyber security experts say these apps are often used by kids much younger.

The FBI believes the app is the way Illeez was communicating with one of his alleged victims, but did not detail any of the interactions.

While investigators do not believe Illeez had any in-person contact with any other victims in New York State, but are looking into whether there are any additional victims in New Jersey.

