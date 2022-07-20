The 5 best ‘old school’ NJ ice cream shops for ice cream purists

Officially or not, July is national ice cream month, meaning ice cream should and will be enjoyed the majority of nights.

Nowadays, however, ice cream shops have been rolling the dice, coming up with flavors and toppings that not everyone is too familiar with.

I will always prefer a classic ice cream shop to a new and flashy one, which I’m sure many of you can agree on. So next time you’re craving ice cream check out one of these old-school spots.

Conrad's Confectionery

Since 1928, Conrad's has been the go-to candy shop in all of Westwood. To this day, all of their ice cream is homemade, and they have several specialty flavors like “Folk Song Mule,” which is peanut butter ice cream w/ Graham crackers & chocolate chips, and “Sea Turtle,” which is salty caramel ice cream with chopped Conrad's homemade turtle candy. They also have other unique products like chocolate-covered pretzels, bananas, and more.

Conrad's Confectionery via Google Maps Conrad's Confectionery via Google Maps loading...

Thee Ice Cream Parlor

If you ever have driven on 202 near Flemington then you have absolutely passed this place and wondered what was going on inside. Thee Ice Cream Parlor has been around for 17 years, although the interior suggests it's been around since the ’50s. All of the ice cream inside is homemade, and there are also Italian ice and fat/sugar-free ice creams available.

Thee Ice Cream Parlor via Google Maps Thee Ice Cream Parlor via Google Maps loading...

The Show Place Ice Cream Parlor

This is probably the most unique ice cream parlor in New Jersey, as you aren’t just coming for a satisfying dessert. At The Show, people can enjoy cabaret and “Waitri” singing and dancing while enjoying ice cream. There are even theatrically themed ice cream sundaes with names such as The Sound Of Music, Annie Get Your Gun and The Phantom of the Opera. The Show also takes reservations so that you are guaranteed to see the entire show.

The Show Place via Google Maps The Show Place via Google Maps loading...

Cool Scoops

Cool Scoops is as old school as it gets and is one of the Jersey Shore’s best spots. They are best known for their sundaes, but they also have a ton of ice cream and ice cream cone flavors to choose from. If you want to go back in time this is definitely the place.

Cool Scoops via Google Maps Cool Scoops via Google Maps loading...

Holsten’s

Over 75 years old, Holsten’s is very well known among New Jerseyans. While they have a wide variety of candy to choose from, it's the ice cream that keeps customers coming back time after time. They are best known for their milkshakes, which come any way you like but be prepared for a mountain of whipped cream.

Dave Kotinsky Getty Images Entertainment Dave Kotinsky Getty Images Entertainment loading...

