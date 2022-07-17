The 47th New Jersey Friends of Clearwater returns to Red Bank, NJ

One of the most enjoyable New Jersey festivals this summer will be the 47th annual New Jersey Friends of Clearwater Festival which will be held in Red Bank, NJ on August 6th and 7th, 2022.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s festival went virtual and as you can imagine didn’t have the impact that this festival has enjoyed in the past.

The New Jersey Friends of Clearwater was started as a spinoff of legendary musician and songwriter Pete Seeger who wanted to spread the mission of a clean environment through word, music and action.

Popular folksinger Bob Killian took a page out of Pete Seeger’s Clearwater efforts and brought it to Monmouth County, NJ in 1974. From there, the festival and organization morphed into the New Jersey Friends of Clearwater. They have a comprehensive environmental education act.

Riverside Garden Park in Red Bank.

Two stages and lots of vendors mostly from downtown Red Bank are ready to accommodate the well-attended event. The music ranges from blues, folk, gospel, soul and rock with a list of musicians who have donated their efforts to the Clearwater cause.

The festival will be held at the beautiful Riverside Garden Park in Red Bank on Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete list of musicians, to volunteer and to learn more about the mission or donate to New Friends of Clearwater details are available by logging on to njclearwater.org.

