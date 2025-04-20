The 10 worst things about Spring in New Jersey

Last year, I would have told you that there were no bad things about spring. I would have said it's just nice to get the warm weather back and say goodbye to the devil that is winter.

My goodness would I be wrong. This is the first year of my life that I've come to the realization that spring isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Yes, it's nice to get outside again. Sure, the temperature gets warmer. It's great that the days get longer. All of that can be true.

But do the positives outweigh the negatives?

Some of you might think I'm crazy. You may be reading this, disgusted that a former spring lover like me has joined the dark side.

Just hear me out as we go down this list. There's a lot to love about spring, but there's also a lot that absolutely sucks.

So what say you? Are you still a fan of spring or have you too joined the dark side?

At least we have some great places to visit outside, if your allergies will let you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

