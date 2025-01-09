The 10 most popular street names in NJ

You often use 123 Main Street, Anytown, USA to make up an imaginary, generic address.

After all, doesn’t every town city, and village have a Main Street? Wouldn’t that be the most common street name found in America? You’d think so. But it’s not.

According to Asbury Park Press, there is a study that found the Top 10 most popular street names across the country. It inspired me to find such a list specifically for New Jersey, which I did, and which we will get to next.

As far as nationally, Main Street isn’t first, nor second, nor is it third. It’s the seventh. And what’s first place is 2nd Street, second is 3rd Street, and third is 1st Street.

It’s like that ridiculous old Abbot and Costello bit “Who’s On First.”

Here’s the full list nationally of the most common street names across the United States.

1. Second (or 2nd)

2. Third (or 3rd)

3. First (or 1st)

4. Fourth (or 4th)

5. Park

6. Fifth (or 5th)

7. Main

8. Sixth (or 6th)

9. Seventh (or 7th)

10. Eighth (or 8th)

Okay so did anyone ever research the Top 10 most common street names for New Jersey? Bless their hearts, there is a site called streetnamesearch.com https://streetnamesearch.com/most-common-street-names/nj.html which had an article on the Top 50 most popular street names in the Garden State. It bucks the national trend.

First of all, here in New Jersey, it turns out Main Street is the most common. And unlike most of America where numbered streets are so popular we seem to go for tree names, presidents, and a good variety overall.

Here are the Top 10 most popular street names in New Jersey:

1. Main Street: 189 towns

2. Park Avenue: 166 towns

3. Maple Avenue: 157 towns

4. Chestnut Street: 147 towns

5. Central Avenue: 143 towns

6. Washington Avenue: 138 towns

7. Pine Street: 135 towns

8. 2nd Street: 132 towns

9. Lincoln Avenue: 130 towns

10. Oak Street: 126 towns

