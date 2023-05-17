The 10 most dangerous cities in New Jersey do not include this one

If I were to ask you to name the most dangerous cities in New Jersey, how many would you mention before you got to Newark?

When I posed the question to my social media following, the Garden State's largest city did come up a few times. But I wonder how much of that is based on the past and not the present.

Former President Barak Obama

Last week, President Obama recognized Newark as a national model for violence reduction with an $800,000 grant to continue that work through the My Brother's Keeper Alliance. Newark's violent crime fell 6% in 2022.

The Comedy Diner

Comedian Jim Mendrinos opened a Comedy Diner in Newark, and when I asked him "Why Newark?" He replied:

It is such an up-and-coming city. When we had the chance to grab it, we looked at the opportunity. The 4 colleges in walking distance, the massive redevelopment, and the fact that Newark is the largest American city to never have a comedy club. It just seems right.

Newark City Hall

What would Mendrinos say to those who may be afraid to go to Newark?

Like every large city, Newark has its downsides; but we're right next to the colleges. It's a very up-and-coming city, and the neighborhood we are in is amazing, safe, and has plenty of on-street parking. It's not Newark from the 1970s. Newark is poised to be the next great American City, and we want to be a part of it.

(Photo: Bastian Pudill, Unsplash)

So where are New Jersey's most dangerous cities? According to propertyclub.nyc They are ranked as follows:

1. Camden

2. Trenton

3. Paterson

4. Atlantic City

5. Irvington

6. Long Branch

7. Salem

8. Asbury Park

9. Penns Grove

10. Wildwood

3D Rendering of Newark's Skyline

Notice Newark is not on the list? Having been born in Newark, I'm really enjoying the turnaround.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

