DENVILLE — The Morris County middle school principal recently charged with luring and attempted sexually assault of a teen has a brother in prison for sexually abusing another family member.

Paul Iantosca, 52, of Randolph was arrested last Thursday . The charges involve a 16-year-old former student, Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp said.

He was suspended from his post at Valleyview Middle School in Denville and is not permitted there or to have contact with any staff or students, according to the township's Superintendent of Schools Steven Forte.

In September 2016, Mark J. Iantosca, of Florham Park, was sentenced to seven years in state prison, after pleading guilty to sexual assault four months earlier. He also must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law. The Daily Record reported that he is among Paul Iantosca's several adult siblings.

The older Iantosca admitted in court to performing numerous sexual acts with a child between the ages of 16 and 18 years old. These actions occurred on multiple occasions over a two-year span, ending in June 2010.

The Daily Record also reported that the victim in that case was a relative, who had lost his father in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and prosecutors said he used the trauma event "as a grooming technique" to get close to the boy.

