NJ middle school principal lured, tried to sexually assault teen, cops say

DENVILLE — Authorities say the principal of a Morris County middle school lured and attempted to sexually assault a former student.

Paul Iantosca, 52, of Randolph and the principal of Valleyview Middle School in Denville, has been charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault, second-degree luring and third-degree endangering the welfare of a 16-year-old, according to a statement from Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp.

The charges involve a 16-year-old former student, Knapp said.

Iantosca was taken into custody on Thursday night, according to Knapp. The prosecutor's office declined to say where that took place, but said Iantosca is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility. A first court appearance has not been set.

Denville Superintendent of Schools Steven Forte in an email said Iantosca was suspended and is not permitted on school grounds or to have contact with any staff or students.

Forte said the incident did not take place on school grounds and said the incident did not involve a grade pre-K through eight-grade student currently attending a township school.

Forte and Knapp did not disclose when the incident took place.

Public records show Iantosca earned a salary of $158,998 and has been with the district since November 1991.

Knapp asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call his office at 973-285-6213 or Denville police at 973-627-4900 ext. 9.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

