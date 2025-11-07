I must be honest with you, I thought I was getting punked. I saw this headline, and I had to investigate.

According to a new study this week, BetMGM analyzed Google Trends data for YouGov’s 100 most celebrities. New Jersey Thanksgiving tables will be talking about Jennifer Lopez, Jenny from the Block, and J-Lo to all who follow her. I know, right?

J-Lo is not even close on the radar for Thanksgiving

I host Thanksgiving at my house; my nieces and nephews and their kids all join me for the big feast. We all sit down at the table; we tell stories and laugh, and not once in the 25 years plus that I have been hosting Thanksgiving has Jennifer Lopez come up in conversation. She was not anywhere close on the radar. I had musicians, entertainment people, all joined us at the table, and no one had talked about J-Lo.

When I looked at the headline, I thought it was a study from the early 2000s. Nationally, Britney Spears tops the conversation at this year’s Thanksgiving tables, claiming 81% of America’s interest. What? Britney Spears has not been relevant since doing Pepsi commercials in 2001. Granted, she did perform with Aerosmith and NSYNC at the Super Bowl in 2001. Talking about J-Lo and Britney Spears at the Thanksgiving table is like having a deep discussion while the ice cubes are freezing.

How did they come to this conclusion?

BetMGM analyzed Google Trends data from January 1 through October 31, 2025. The data covered one hundred celebrities listed in YouGov’s Most Famous Celebrity Index. The data showed which celebrity generated the most searches in each state.

Remarkably interesting. If J-Lo or Britney come up at your Thanksgiving table, you will know you are not alone. I can promise you it will not come up at mine unless my nieces and nephew read this post.

Happy Thanksgiving

For more on this study please follow:

Mapped: Which Celebrities Are the Talk of the Thanksgiving Table? | BetMGM

