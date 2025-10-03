Hey, New Jersey, Texas is coming to serve you up some vittles! A new Texas Roadhouse will be opening in Marlton soon.

The new Texas Roadhouse will be in the space provided by the old TGI Fridays, which was in the Marlton Greentree Square. No opening date has been announced.

Texas Roadhouse Texas Roadhouse via google maps loading...

Texas Roadhouse menu

For those of you not familiar with Texas Roadhouse and their menu, they have an expansive, affordable menu that allows you to get a 20-ounce bone-in rib-eye steak, prime rib, smaller cuts of steaks, filets, ribs, burgers, chicken, and even country dinners.

For starters, their cactus blossom is a blooming fried onion served with their special sauce; they have fried pickles, tater skins, and cheese fries.

Unbelievably, they have a wide variety of salads, too. Their country dinners include a Texas favorite, country-fried steak with gravy.

They have kids’ meals, beer, margaritas, and other novelty drinks. The restaurant is a place that lives by its theme.

Read More: Discover the top 10 BBQ spots in NJ recommended by locals

Texas Roadhouse Texas Roadhouse via google maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

What is Texas Roadhouse?

The first Texas Roadhouse opened in 1993 in Indiana! Indiana? I assume that opening a Texas Roadhouse in Texas is like opening a new Domino’s Pizza here in New Jersey; there are mom and pop pizza restaurants here in New Jersey every 20 feet!

According to a fact sheet from Texas Roadhouse, they serve over 500,000 meals daily.

Texas Roadhouse Texas Roadhouse google Maps loading...

They have 600 locations in 49 states and 40 international locations. I never knew that Texas Roadhouse was this large in stature.

Their steaks account for 43% of the menu. It looks like Texas Roadhouse has the beef!