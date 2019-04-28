Teen killed in Rt 78 crash was JROTC cadet, son of firefighter

A teenager from Union was identified as the driver involved in a deadly weekend crash on Route 78 in Watchung.

According to State Police Sergeant Jeff Flynn, 17-year-old Anthony Steitz was traveling in the eastbound lanes of the highway late Saturday before midnight, when his car went off the road.

It slammed into several trees before stopping in a grassy area.

Michael D. Boll, with the non-profit New Jersey Veterans Network , shared an update on Sunday that Steitz had died of his injuries.

He wrote "Anthony volunteered countless hours for the team and he always wanted to do more for our veterans."

The teen was a JROTC Cadet and Union Township High School junior, and recently had joined the New Jersey National Guard, Boll said.

TapInto.net reported that Anthony was the son of Nicole Bollaro and Union firefighter Gary Steitz.

No word on what caused the crash, which remained under investigation on Sunday.

