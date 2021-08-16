Teen killed in hit-and-run on Route 35 in Sayreville, NJ
SAYREVILLE — A 15-year-old died after being struck by a car on Route 35 early Sunday morning.
Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said police found the teen along the northbound lanes near near South Pine Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ciccone did not release the name of the victim.
Investigators are looking for a Honda Accord. Any witnesses to the crash should call Sayreville police at 732-727-4444 or the prosecutor's office at 732-745-4328.
It’s the third fatal crash in Sayreville in 2021 and the second this year on Route 35.
