Teen killed in hit-and-run on Route 35 in Sayreville, NJ

SAYREVILLE — A 15-year-old died after being struck by a car on Route 35 early Sunday morning.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said police found the teen along the northbound lanes near near South Pine Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ciccone did not release the name of the victim.

Investigators are looking for a Honda Accord. Any witnesses to the crash should call Sayreville police at 732-727-4444 or the prosecutor's office at 732-745-4328.

It’s the third fatal crash in Sayreville in 2021 and the second this year on Route 35.

