Teacher sexually assaulted 11-year-old at Jersey City school, prosecutor says

A teacher accused of sexually assaulting a Jersey City student was arrested at his Long Island home on Tuesday.

Apparao Sunkara, 67, sexually assaulted the 11-year-old girl in 2019 at the Infinity Institute in Jersey City, a public magnet school with students from 6th through 12th grade, prosecutors said Wednesday. The girl is now 12-years-old.

Sunkara began teaching in the district in 2012, according to public records.

School Superintendent Franklin Walker did not immediately return a message on Wednesday afternoon from New Jersey 101.5 seeking comment.

Sunkara was arrested on Tuesday at his Hicksville, New York, home and was being held Wednesday pending extradition to New Jersey. He is charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information about Sunkara is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

"Infinity Institute aims to provide a learning environment that develops students’ intellectual, technological, emotional and social skills to live successfully as responsible global citizens," according to the school website.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

EDITOR'S NOTE: A headline on an earlier version of this story should have said the suspect was charged with sexual assault.

COVID relief for NJ municipalities: How much is your town getting? The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden awards $10.2 billion to New Jersey. Here is a a county-by-county and town-by-town breakdown.