ELIZABETH — A high school teacher has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged acts of sexual misconduct involving a student.

Elizabeth police and the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that 72-year-old Bipradas Mookerjee, of North Brunswick, is charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged incidents, involving a 14-year-old girl, occurred from October 2021 into January of this year, while Mookerjee worked as a math teacher at Frank J. Cicarell Academy in Elizabeth, according to authorities. Earlier this month, police in Elizabeth received a report of sexual assault upon the 14-year-old, and that report was referred to the prosecutor's office's special victims unit.

Mookerjee was arrested without incident on Jan. 25, authorities said. He was released after a pretrial detention hearing and is currently on supervised release awaiting his next appearance before a judge.

Convictions on third-degree criminal charges are commonly punishable by 3 to 5 years in prison, the prosecutor's office noted.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.