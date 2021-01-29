TD Bank is closing 13 branch locations in New Jersey.

The planed closure of more than 80 branches by April represents 6% of the bank's 1,223 locations from Maine to Florida.

The bank says the closing branches were selected because transaction volumes, their proximity to other TD Banks and the number of customers who use multiple store locations.

"TD is continually evolving the way we serve our customers and communities to best meet changing customer expectations and behaviors, remain competitive and drive long-term growth," the bank said in a written statement.

Customers whose accounts are impacted by the closures have already been notified.

These New Jersey branches will close by April 23:

601 College Drive, Blackwood

1506 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill

351 Midland Ave., Garfield

1636 Route 38, Lumberton

571 New York Ave., Lyndhurst

688 Paramus Road, Paramus

430 N. Beverwyck Road, Parsippany

5 State Highway 31, Pennington

536 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood

129 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede

10 Mule Road, Toms River

361 Union Blvd, Totowa

560 N. Ave. E, Westfield

The bank said that its branches are still an important part of its business and reinvestment could include store renovations and new store locations.

M&T Bank closed seven New Jersey branches in August.

ShopRite on Monday announced it was closing 23 in-store pharmacies in New Jersey.

