ShopRite closing 23 in-store pharmacies in NJ

ShopRite is closing 23 in-store pharmacies in New Jersey and will transfer customers' prescriptions to nearby CVS pharmacies.

The closure is part of a plan to close 62 stores across the company because of poor sales, according to Karen O'Shea, spokeswoman for Wakefern, the cooperative that operates ShopRite.

"The pharmacy industry is highly competitive and we were unable to sustain sufficient sales despite our marketing efforts, which led to the difficult decision to close these store pharmacies," O'Shea said in a written statement. "ShopRite remains committed to delivering a wide assortment of healthy, affordable foods and wholesome meal solutions with the exceptional ShopRite value and service our customers expect."

The chain did not provide a list of affected stores.

Customers whose prescriptions are being transferred will be notified. ShopRite pharmacies and technicians at the closing stores will have an opportunity to interview with CVS and all support staff from the pharmacy will be offered positions in ShopRite stores.

The plans will not impact ShopRite's coronavirus vaccination program, which has administered shots to over 30,000 people. Additional appointments are not available due to a lack of supply.

