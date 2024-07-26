Low humidity delivers an amazing, dry, warm summer weekend for NJ

The Bottom Line

Go outside. And take a deep breath. Ahh, fresh, not-humid air! We have made it to the beautiful part of the week. And our weather forecast will stay comfortable and dry across New Jersey right through the last weekend of July.

I seriously have no significant concerns for the weekend. Sunday will be warmer than both Friday and Saturday, and a touch more humid too. But our weather looks completely rain-free for the duration.

Changes roll in next week, as rain chances kick in again on Monday — that is an update to previous forecasts. And we fall into a humid, unsettled weather pattern again through the middle of next week.

Friday

A cold front finished pushing through New Jersey early Friday morning, and ushered in a slightly cooler and much drier air mass. Dew points have fallen into the 50s across most of the state to start the day. And that is where they will stay for the next 48+ hours. Dry and comfortable.

New Jersey's new air mass is warm but not humid at all. (Accuweather) New Jersey's new air mass is warm but not humid at all. (Accuweather) loading...

Friday begins with temperatures mainly in the 60s. What a difference from the past few days — you can comfortably cruise to work with your windows rolled in!

High temperatures will reach about 80 to 85 degrees Friday afternoon. Just below normal for late July.

Skies will be bright and sunny, for the northern half of the state at least. That frontal boundary is still close enough to spread some pesky high-level clouds through the southern half of New Jersey.

It's a great beach day — get there early to snag the perfect spot, lather up on the sunscreen, and don't feed the seagulls.

Friday evening will be fantastic, as temperatures slip into the 70s and then 60s. Skies will stay clear and weather will stay quiet.

Saturday

Let's do it again.

Sunny skies. Low humidity. Warm temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80s, away from the coast.

It does not get much better than that in the middle of summer.

This final weekend of July looks beautiful, with abundant sunshine and comfortable conditions on Saturday in particular. (Accuweather) This final weekend of July looks beautiful, with abundant sunshine and comfortable conditions on Saturday in particular. (Accuweather) loading...

Sunday

We will see a couple little changes on Sunday. But I am still keeping a dry and mostly sunny forecast.

Rain stays away on Sunday too, although it may feel warmer and stickier across NJ. (Accuweather) Rain stays away on Sunday too, although it may feel warmer and stickier across NJ. (Accuweather) loading...

Humidity ticks up slightly to the "moderate" category, as a southerly breeze potentially pushes dew points into the 60s. Paired with warmer temperatures, approaching 90, it is going to feel somewhat sticky to end the weekend. (Although not steamy or uncomfortable.)

You may see a few extra clouds build in late Sunday too.

Monday

There is one new wrinkle in this forecast, which has only now started showing up in model guidance. And it affects Monday in particular.

A compact area of low pressure is forecast to form off-shore early Monday. If it nudges close enough to New Jersey — and that is an if at this time — we could see some showers and thunderstorms develop. Best chance of rain would be along the eastern edge of the state. A downpour is possible.

Other than that, we will see clouds and some sun on Monday, with high temperatures somewhere in the 80s. (The exact number will depend upon how much rain and cloud cover you experience.) Humidity stays in the "moderate" range for another day.

The Extended Forecast

You had to know the comfortable, refreshing, low humidity thing would not last forever.

High humidity returns next Tuesday and Wednesday. And we will enter a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms too. (Although nothing prolonged or widespread.)

After that, I still think our next heat wave is looming late next week. August may very well start with a week of 90+ degree temperatures.

