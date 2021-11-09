Take a look at this Christmas model train display in Somers Point, NJ

A club of model train collectors has set up a festive display inside a garden center in Somers Point, New Jersey and it's helping to support a local charity.

Shoreline Model Railroad Club, of Egg Harbor Township, has erected an operational O Gauge train layout at McNaughton's Garden Center on New Road in Somers Point.

The display, which just officially opened to the public on Nov. 5, features trains from the club's 15 members. Among the trains are model neighborhoods with kids playing basketball, a train trestle, vintage cars, and a schoolhouse, all set against the backdrop of McNaughton's growing Christmas decorations.

Not only does Shoreline's model trains setup benefit the club itself thanks to donations from public, but also the Wyatt Strong Foundation (in memory of Wyatt Hopkins of Somers Point who died tragically at the age of 4).

Visitors are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys, which the Wyatt Strong Foundation is collecting to donate to local pediatric hospitals this holiday season.

The best part about this model train display? It's FREE! You can stop by McNaughton's and check it out for yourself Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. throughout November and December (dates/times subject to change).

**FYI...McNaughton's Garden Center requires all in-store visitors to wear a face mask.

