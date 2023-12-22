Swastikas found in two NJ school bathrooms

☑️ A swastika was found in a Scotch Plains school bathroom Wednesday

☑️ Another was found at Westfield High School Thursday

☑️ Antisemitic language was found a week ago in a Maplewood school bathroom

Swastikas were found in two neighboring Central Jersey schools this week, according to a temple serving both communities.

In a message on its Facebook page, Temple Emanu-El Westfield said swastikas were found in bathrooms at Terrill Middle School in Scotch Plains and Westfield High School

"When we should be doing all we can to increase light, some spread hatred. These acts are meant to create fear and are deeply disturbing. Our schools must be safe places for all students to learn in a thoughtful atmosphere, where respect is fostered," the temple wrote.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District Superintendent Joan Mast told parents about the “unacceptable and deeply unsettling” discovery of a swastika in a bathroom and on a locker in a hallway in a letter to parents obtained by MyCentralJersey.com.

"We take acts of hate and intolerance very seriously and we will continue to do so. Acts such as these will have serious implications and will be met with serious consequences," Mast wrote.

Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo in a message on the township Facebook page said he spoke with with Police Chief Jeff Briel and Mast about the need to quickly find who is responsible.

"These are difficult times, when cases of hate continue to rise at an alarming rate. We must remain ever-vigilant, proclaiming in a unified voice that any offensive/hateful vandalism of any type is completely unacceptable in Scotch Plains," Losardo wrote.

Westfield and Scotch Plains

Another swastika found the next day in neighboring town

Westfield High School Principal Mary Asfendis said in a message to the school community obtained by TAP into Westfield that a swastika was found Thursday in the stall of a bathroom.

"This antisemitic symbol’s presence on our campus is an affront to the values of inclusivity and respect that we hold dear," Asfendis wrote.

It is the third reported occurrence of antisemitic graffiti found in a New Jersey school in the past two weeks.

An antisemitic message was found scratched into the paint of a stall at Columbia High School in Maplewood on Dec. 14. Officials did not disclose what the message said.

