SUV stolen during test drive in NJ turns up days later in Philly chase

A car that police believe was stolen by an armed robber at a Kia dealership in Cherry Hill on Thursday night was involved in a carjacking and chase in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Video shows that a Lexus was rear-ended on Crescentville Road in the Lawncrest section of the city around 8 p.m. by the stolen Kia Sorrento. The driver of the stolen SUV forced out the woman driving the Lexus and drove off southbound in the northbound lanes of Tabor Avenue.

A pursuit went into Northeast Philadelphia where the Lexus turned around in a parking lot and hit a police vehicle head-on trying to exit. He made his escape by driving onto the sidewalk and around the police vehicle. The Lexus hit another vehicle before the driver got out of the banged-up Lexus while it was still moving and crashed into a parked car.

Police finally caught up with the winded man after he fell on ice while running on a sidewalk on Brill Street. He is being held at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Identifying the carjacker

The woman driving the Lexus identified the man as the person who carjacked her vehicle, Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC Philadelphia.

Police told NBC Philadelphia that the suspect used the stolen ID of a man who looked like him to get a test drive at Kia of Cherry Hill. Once in the Kia Sorrento, the suspect pulled a gun and told the salesman to get out of the car.

Philadelphia police and Cherry Hill police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

