‘Suspicious death’ under investigation in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday morning.

Lakewood police confirmed the suspicious death took place inside a Monmouth Avenue apartment but disclosed no additional details.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told The Lakewood Scoop the deceased was a 40-year-old woman.

Pictures posted by the Scoop show yellow tape in the parking lot of the building where the apartment is located and vehicles from Lakewood police, the Ocean County Sheriff Department's Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Monmouth Avenue runs north/south through downtown Lakewood.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

